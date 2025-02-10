Official Ferrari return confirmed following Hamilton team-mate ruling

An official Ferrari return has been confirmed after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were handed a clear ruling by the Tifosi.

Hamilton is now officially a Ferrari Formula 1 driver after leaving his previous team, Mercedes, despite it being the outfit where he claimed six of his seven drivers' titles.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen prompts major switch talks as Stroll reveals NEW race seat

READ MORE: McLaren F1 team AXE driver in shock decision

Hamilton has spent the F1 off-season getting to grips with various Ferrari machinery as part of the team's TPC (Testing of Previous Car) programme, taking to the track in the SF-23 and SF-24.

On just the third day of running with his new team, the 40-year-old crashed the 2023 machinery whilst testing its limits at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya but thankfully, the F1 legend was unharmed by the incident.

During their latest outing at the same circuit, Hamilton and his new team-mate Leclerc shared driving duties of the team's 2024 challenger as part of the Pirelli tyre test, where their Ferrari had been adapted to suit the new tyre prototypes which are set to be introduced in 2026.

Ferrari have finally dropped the official 2025 merch, click here to shop Hamilton's debut kit in red.

Ferrari fans managed to sell out Lewis Hamilton's first official cap before Charles Leclerc's

READ MORE: Early Hamilton Ferrari EXIT tipped

Hamilton 2025 Ferrari merch back in stock

Hamilton's pre-season crash prompted critics to suggest that he could be in for a challenge against Leclerc in 2025 with the team facing a major challenge on who to name as their lead driver.

F1 fans rubbished this debate by voting with their wallets for their favourite Ferrari star, selling out Hamilton's first official Ferrari baseball cap when the merch finally dropped last week.

After unprecedented demand for the only Ferrari merch item which features the F1 legend's iconic driver number 44, the cap has now been restocked on the official Ferrari site. Click here to purchase the highly popular Scuderia Ferrari HP 2025 Hamilton baseball cap.

Why not complete the full collection by also purchasing the hat of Hamilton's first Ferrari team-mate? Click here to pre-order Leclerc's 2025 Ferrari baseball cap.

As an official partner of Ferrari F1 team, the PUMA website now also stocks the 2025 team kit along with a stylish selection of the Scuderia's merch.

READ MORE: Official deal COMPLETED as F1 legend Vettel makes stunning comeback

Related