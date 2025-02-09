McLaren hand driver SHOCK axe as early Hamilton exit tipped - GPFans F1 Recap
McLaren’s Formula 1 team have axed one of their drivers from the team's website in a shock decision for 2025.
Early Hamilton Ferrari EXIT tipped
Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to make an early exit from Ferrari, in a scathing assessment delivered by former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.
Huge Newey to Ferrari verdict issued after Hamilton move
A huge verdict has been delivered by Formula 1 fans over a move to Ferrari for Adrian Newey.
Red Bull 'set for 2025 blow' after recent FIA decision
Red Bull could be set for a 2025 blow after the FIA's recent decision to clamp down on the use of flexible wings.
Wolff reveals private message to Hamilton after Ferrari arrival
Toto Wolff has revealed that he spoke to his former Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton privately after his Ferrari debut.
