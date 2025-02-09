close global

Huge Newey to Ferrari verdict issued after Hamilton move

A huge verdict has been delivered by Formula 1 fans over a move to Ferrari for Adrian Newey.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari signing kickstarted a series of changes up and down the grid in 2024, not just for drivers but also team personnel.

One of the most talked about signings in 2024 involved Newey, after he confirmed his shock exit from Red Bull.

Whilst the 66-year-old eventually opted to join Aston Martin, it was long rumoured that he would join seven-time world champion Hamilton at Ferrari.

Adrian Newey was tipped to join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton announced his blockbuster switch to Ferrari in 2024

Should Newey have joined Aston Martin?

In a GPFans poll, F1 fans voted on whether Newey made the right decision in switching to Aston Martin, also delivering their verdict on if he should have signed for Ferrari.

The vast majority of fans decided that Newey had made the correct decision, with 53 per cent of voters agreeing with his Aston Martin signing.

Ferrari was the second most popular choice for the designer, attracting 37 per cent of the vote, with some fans remaining curious as to what a Hamilton/Newey partnership would have looked like.

Only six per cent of fans believed he should have stayed at Red Bull, and F1 fans were largely glad Newey remained in the sport, with a mere four per cent voting that he should have retired.

