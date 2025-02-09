Wolff reveals private message to Hamilton after Ferrari arrival

Toto Wolff has revealed that he spoke to his former Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton privately after his Ferrari debut.

The seven-time champion decided to depart from Mercedes last year to join Ferrari, after enduring three consecutive years outside of the championship fight.

Hamilton’s 2024 season and final year with Mercedes was particularly brutal, finishing seventh in the championship overall and behind former team-mate George Russell, a year where the champion frequently questioned his own abilities.

As the 40-year-old completes his switch to Ferrari, Mercedes prepare for life after Hamilton, as they unveiled their 2025 team gear with Russell and their new driver Kimi Antonelli.

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed a spectacular first few weeks at Ferrari

Mercedes unveiled their brand new merchandise for the 2025 season

How did Wolff react to Hamilton’s Ferrari debut?

Since Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari, Wolff has revealed that he spoke to the champion and told Hamilton that he admired his style from his debut.

The Brit helped Ferrari earn F1's most liked post on Instagram after he posed in Maranello, decked out in a Ferragamo suit that has been dubbed as 'iconic'.

Wolff also acknowledged that the decision to split for 2025 was ‘right’ for both himself and Hamilton, and looked to the future with his younger driver lineup.

Can Toto Wolff and Mercedes return to championship contention in 2025?

"It was right for both of us," Wolff said to Sky Sports.

"I think when you see Lewis in his first appearances at Ferrari, this picture in front of Enzo Ferrari's house, it's iconic. Lewis with his sense of style, and I've told him.

"And at the same time, us embarking on a different route, trying to reinvent ourselves with a young driver - in addition to George, who isn't mentioned enough. We have a senior, accomplished driver that has won races, and this new kid coming up.

"I think it was a refresh for both of us."

