Red Bull 'set for 2025 blow' after recent FIA decision

Red Bull could be set for a 2025 blow after the FIA's recent decision to clamp down on the use of flexible wings.

The FIA announced that they will increase the rear wing tests on Formula 1 cars from the Australian Grand Prix onwards, and will add additional front wing examinations in June.

This recent directive follows controversy surrounding McLaren and Mercedes’ flexible wings in 2024, where Red Bull and Ferrari prompted the FIA to launch an investigation into their legality.

While the FIA increasingly monitored the use of flexi-wings, they eventually found that all 10 teams were in compliance with the regulations and deemed legal.

McLaren's flexible wing came under scrutiny in 2024

McLaren secured the 2024 constructors' championship

Could Red Bull fail to benefit from FIA rule change?

Despite Red Bull's initial complaint, the team could be delivered a major blow in 2025 as a result of the FIA’s recent decision.

According to AutoRacer, the Milton-Keynes based squad have invested a lot of time and resources into improving the flexibility of their wings for their 2025 car, the RB21.

Red Bull finished third behind McLaren and Ferrari in the 2024 constructors’ championship, and in a bid to return to the front of the grid they have appeared to mirror their rivals' designs for the upcoming season.

However, FIA's clampdown could hinder Red Bull’s efforts in the 2025 title fight, and the report alleges that McLaren spearheaded the campaign to monitor flexi-wings more thoroughly, although this remains unconfirmed.

Red Bull will debut their 2025 challenger in full during a filming day on 25 February in Bahrain, after forgoing a traditional unveiling following the O2 live launch.

