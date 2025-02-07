Hamilton secret emerges as Mercedes announce F1 RETURN - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton raced for the final time with Mercedes at the 2024 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, before making a shock Ferrari switch.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes reveal sensational F1 RETURN as comeback confirmed

Mercedes Formula 1 team have revealed a sensational driver return among their ranks as a new partnership has been initiated ahead of the upcoming season.

➡️ READ MORE

Schumacher drops 'new lineup' BOMBSHELL in racing return after F1 axe

Axed Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher has taken to social media to reveal a 'new lineup' for 2025 ahead of his racing return.

➡️ READ MORE

Axed Red Bull star handed drive with NEW team

Red Bull have become infamous for their midseason driver swaps, most recently dropping fan-favourite racer Daniel Ricciardo from their junior team, forcing him to exit the sport altogether.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 boss issues health update amid cancer battle

An ex-Formula 1 team boss has provided fans with a health update as his battle with cancer continues.

➡️ READ MORE

Related