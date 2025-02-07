Hamilton secret emerges as Mercedes announce F1 RETURN - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton secret emerges as Mercedes announce F1 RETURN - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton raced for the final time with Mercedes at the 2024 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, before making a shock Ferrari switch.
Mercedes reveal sensational F1 RETURN as comeback confirmed
Mercedes Formula 1 team have revealed a sensational driver return among their ranks as a new partnership has been initiated ahead of the upcoming season.
Schumacher drops 'new lineup' BOMBSHELL in racing return after F1 axe
Axed Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher has taken to social media to reveal a 'new lineup' for 2025 ahead of his racing return.
Axed Red Bull star handed drive with NEW team
Red Bull have become infamous for their midseason driver swaps, most recently dropping fan-favourite racer Daniel Ricciardo from their junior team, forcing him to exit the sport altogether.
Former F1 boss issues health update amid cancer battle
An ex-Formula 1 team boss has provided fans with a health update as his battle with cancer continues.
Latest News
Ferrari UPGRADE revealed in driver lineup switch
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen completes INCREDIBLE multi-million dollar purchase
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo comeback decision declared as BLOCKBUSTER announcement made
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton move FORCED Ferrari into axing Sainz
- Yesterday 19:55