Axed Red Bull star handed drive with NEW team

A former Formula 1 star who was axed from the Red Bull team after failing to live up to their demands has been handed an opportunity to drive for a new team.

Red Bull have become infamous for their midseason driver swaps, most recently dropping fan-favourite racer Daniel Ricciardo from their junior team, forcing him to exit the sport altogether.

Ricciardo returned to F1 as a third driver for Red Bull having failed to secure a full-time seat in 2023 after also being dropped early from his McLaren contract.

The Aussie star was then brought back into the fold at the junior team to replace an underperforming Nyck de Vries, foreshadowing his own eventual fate with the outfit.

Red Bull fans have become accustomed to such frequent driver changes, but the most successful one in the team's history came as a result of demoting former racer Daniil Kvyat to the junior team so that future four-time champion Max Verstappen could take his place racing alongside Ricciardo at the main team.

Max Verstappen replaced Daniil Kvyat at Red Bull in 2016

Kvyat (right) achieved three podiums during his F1 career

Kvyat confirmed in 2025 Formula E debut

Since leaving F1, the 30-year-old has competed in a variety of racing series, including NASCAR, IMSA and WEC and also took part in a Formula E rookie test in 2023.

Now, the former Red Bull racer has been confirmed to be taking part in the Formula E rookie free practice session at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit with DS Penske.

Speaking following the announcement, Kvyat said: "I am very excited to join the team for the Rookie Free Practice,"

"It is my first time driving a Formula E new-generation GEN3 Evo car, and I am eager to get a feel for it on track. I already know some of the faces in the team, which makes this experience even more exciting! I cannot wait to get started and see where this test will take us."

The team's deputy team principal Phil Charles added: "We’re delighted to have Daniil join us for FP0 in Jeddah,""

"His background in Formula 1 and his proven ability to perform at the highest level will provide invaluable insights for our team. We are looking forward to seeing how Daniil adapts to the demands of the track and contributes to our overall weekend preparations."

🚨 Breaking news 🚨@kvyatofficial will take part in the Rookie Free Practice for @ds_penske_fe in Jeddah — Formula E (@FIAFormulaE) February 4, 2025

