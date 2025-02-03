close global

Hamilton replacement tease revealed as Mercedes star reveals health update - GPFans F1 Recap

Mercedes Formula 1 star Kimi Antonelli has revealed the secret challenge that Lewis Hamilton has handed to him as he replaces the seven-time champion at the Silver Arrows.

Mercedes star delivers health statement with important message

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has delivered an important message with an update on his mental health as the 2025 season approaches.

Red Bull 'FUMING' over shock last-minute FIA rule change

Red Bull Formula 1 team have reportedly been left irritated by a surprise decision from the FIA - not for the first time in recent years.

Ferrari star signs NEW contract as official announcement confirms racing return

A Ferrari star has renewed their contract for 2025 with a racing return confirmed ahead of the 2025 season.

F1 team announce NEW partnership for 2025

Alpine have announced a new partnership ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season in a first-of-its-kind collaboration.

Verstappen declared LOSER in Red Bull ruling as FIA take action for 2025 race - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen declared LOSER in Red Bull ruling as FIA take action for 2025 race - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 2, 2025 23:57
Ricciardo makes stunning announcement as F1 star’s ENGAGEMENT revealed - GPFans Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo makes stunning announcement as F1 star’s ENGAGEMENT revealed - GPFans Recap

  • February 1, 2025 23:57

GPFans Recap

Hamilton replacement tease revealed as Mercedes star reveals health update - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Off The Track

Christian and Geri Horner set for huge change after 2024 controversy

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2025

FIA release ALL F1 race start times for 2025 season

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 Social

Hamilton handed shock DEFEAT in Red Bull battle

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen

SHOCK Verstappen to Aston Martin verdict delivered

  • Yesterday 20:57
Hamilton Ferrari problem emerges as champion's BAN revealed

  • Yesterday 19:57
