Hamilton replacement tease revealed in UNUSUAL Mercedes challenge

Mercedes Formula 1 star Kimi Antonelli has revealed the secret challenge that Lewis Hamilton has handed to him as he replaces the seven-time champion at the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton exited Mercedes after 12 years with the team, instead opting for a change of scenery at Ferrari in hope of achieving a record-breaking eighth drivers' title before retiring.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton TRIUMPH declared as star delivers dream Ferrari result

READ MORE: Horner breaks silence after SHOCK F1 axe

Hamilton's exit has left a huge absence at Mercedes, the team where the F1 legend achieved six of his own championships and helped Toto Wolff's outfit to dominate the sport in the constructors' standings between 2014 and 2021.

Despite officially leaving his former team, it seems a part of Hamilton has remained at Mercedes, with his 18-year-old replacement tasked with finding the secret message supposedly hiding in the team's truck.

Click here to shop official Mercedes merchandise via F1 Fanatics.

Mercedes achieved one final double podium with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at the 2024 Las Vegas GP

Could we see Kimi Antonelli on the podium in 2025?

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement

Antonelli reveals secret Hamilton message

As the Mercedes junior gears up for his debut season with the outfit in the pinnacle of motorsport, he has revealed what Hamilton's parting words of advice to him were.

In an interview at the 2025 Autosport Awards with F1 creator Lissie Mackintosh, Antonelli revealed: "He's been really nice to me he's been just telling me to enjoy and of course to do my best and not worry about the rest.

"Also, apparently he wrote a nice message in the truck, the Mercedes truck, in the driver room, so I'm really looking forward to reading it and I think it was extremely kind."

"I still to be honest can't believe I'm going to be sharing the grid with him next year, he's such a great figure in the sport, he's achieved so much so I'm really happy for the opportunity I'm getting."

READ MORE: Hamilton set for Abu Dhabi 2021 REPEAT in cheeky title battle warning

Related