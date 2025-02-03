close global

Ferrari drop transfer deadline BOMBSHELL

Ferrari have teased a football transfer for one of their Formula 1 stars in a recent social media release.

The Scuderia recently welcomed Lewis Hamilton to the team, with the champion’s preparations for the 2025 season well underway as he seeks an eighth world title.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton TRIUMPH declared as star delivers dream Ferrari result

READ MORE: Horner breaks silence after SHOCK F1 axe

However, the 40-year-old will face tough competition in the form of his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who will enter his seventh season with Ferrari and is eager to claim a maiden championship of his own.

The pair recently made their debut as F1 team-mates, posing in a series of releases for Ferrari as they showcased their 2025 racesuits, and brand new helmet designs for the 2025 season.

Can Lewis Hamilton beat Charles Leclerc in 2025?
Lewis Hamilton has completed several tests with Ferrari

Leclerc football transfer teased

Amid Ferrari’s well curated releases since the arrival of Hamilton, the team dropped a more playful video of Leclerc who showcased his skills in another sport.

The 27-year-old was depicted trying a successful series of keepie uppies in the pitlane, as he was unable to hide his happiness with his endeavour.

After posting the video on social media, the Ferrari admin even joked that Leclerc should make a football transfer as they buoyed the efforts of their star driver.

“The winter transfer window is still open,” the team wrote alongside the video on social media.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement

However, it will be difficult for Leclerc to find the time to juggle both sports, with the race winner returning to action for the 2026 Pirelli tyre test in Barcelona this week, from February 4 to 5.

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix winner will be joined by Hamilton at the track, as the pair jump into the SF-24 after their running was cut short in the 2023 car last week.

READ MORE: Hamilton set for Abu Dhabi 2021 REPEAT in cheeky title battle warning

