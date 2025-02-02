Verstappen declared LOSER in Red Bull ruling as FIA take action for 2025 race - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen declared LOSER in Red Bull ruling as FIA take action for 2025 race - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen has been declared a 'loser' in a surprise Red Bull Formula 1 verdict ahead of the 2025 season.
FIA take action over F1 controversy as McLaren and Red Bull drama receives fresh twist
The FIA have taken further action over a controversial Formula 1 issue with immediate changes which could impact Red Bull in 2025.
McLaren urged over driver signing CAUTION in team switch talks
McLaren Formula 1 team have been sent a stark warning over their driver pairing, as they look to repeat last year's constructors' championship success.
Mercedes star reveals details of BRUTAL team return
A Mercedes Formula 1 star has revealed the sacrifices he has been making ahead of a tough return to the team.
Radical Red Bull change revealed with 2025 team release
A radical change has been revealed for the Red Bull Formula 1 team ahead of the upcoming season.
