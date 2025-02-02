McLaren urged over driver signing CAUTION in team switch talks

McLaren Formula 1 team have been sent a stark warning over their driver pairing, as they look to repeat last year's constructors' championship success.

The 2024 season saw the historic team win their first title in more than a quarter of a century, clinching the championship in the very last race of the season in Abu Dhabi thanks to a masterful win from Lando Norris.

Norris was Max Verstappen's closest challenger in the drivers' standings last season, pushing the Dutchman far closer than anyone had in 2023, which led to some tense moments behind the scenes at McLaren.

The infamous 'papaya rules' debate saw Oscar Piastri forced to allow his team-mate Norris ahead of him in order to aid in the drivers' championship fight, a decision the Aussie racer seemed less than pleased with.

Lando Norris had a breakout season in 2024

Norris and Piastri have clashed on track

Could Oscar Piastri leave McLaren?

The team have now been warned that if they continue to back the Brit over his Australian team-mate, the papaya outfit could risk losing one of the best drivers in the sport.

Speaking to Casinoutanspelpaus.io, former F1 driver and recently sacked steward Johnny Herbert said: "I think Oscar Piastri believes in himself and will make a move to another team if he feels he’s not prioritised at McLaren.

"He doesn't really care about what people say and I think within a team, that's the right attitude to have.

"It's an attitude that could shift things within McLaren, as Piastri has all the ingredients to be a shining light of a driver.

"He hasn’t peaked in any shape or form, he's still going to learn from the experiences he had last year and he's going to try and use those against whoever he's racing."

