F1 team principal releases EXIT statement

Formula 1 team principal James Vowles has issued an exit statement, following a shock departure from the Williams team.

Williams suffered a dismal 2024 season, with a plethora of car problems and a switch in their driver lineup eventually culminating in a ninth-place constructors' championship finish.

F1 HEADLINES: Norris team SWITCH option revealed as crucial Ferrari change uncovered

READ MORE: FIA release official statement over DISQUALIFICATION of Red Bull star

Alex Albon is an experienced racer, but even his talents were not enough to take the team to regular points-scoring finishes, with Franco Colapinto replacing Logan Sargeant in the other Williams seat in August, but still only managing to score five points across the season.

While Colapinto impressed during his brief spell on the grid, Williams had already signed four-time grand prix winner Carlos Sainz for 2025, ultimately displacing Colapinto.

Franco Colapinto impressed after replacing Logan Sargeant

Franco Colapinto has opted to make the move to Alpine

READ MORE: Red Bull DECLINE expected for 2025 as pressure piles on Horner

Who will race with Alpine in 2025?

Vowles had suggested that the 21-year-old Argentine may remain with the Grove-based outfit for 2025 as a reserve driver, but with Sainz and Albon contracted with the team until at least the end of 2026, a chance to get back onto the grid in the near future was an unlikely prospect.

Therefore, Colapinto has opted to join Alpine as their test and reserve driver, with another 21-year-old in Jack Doohan now under immense pressure heading into his first full-time seat on the F1 grid.

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has confirmed that, although Pierre Gasly and Doohan will start the 2025 season, Doohan in particular must hit the ground running, or risk being replaced.

Now, Vowles has issued a statement on Colapinto's departure from the team, suggesting that he is excited to see the Argentine's career progress with Alpine, whom he has signed with on a multi-year deal.

"Muchos Gracias, Franco," Vowles said in a post on social media platform X.

"It has been a pleasure watching you grow and develop, not only as a driver, but as a person.

"From joining our Driver Academy in 2023 to rounding out the 2024 season as a multiple point-scoring Formula 1 driver. I can’t wait to watch you continue to shine."

Muchos Gracias, Franco.​



It has been a pleasure watching you grow and develop, not only as a driver, but as a person. From joining our Driver Academy in 2023 to rounding out the 2024 season as a multiple point-scoring Formula 1 driver. I can’t wait to watch you continue to… pic.twitter.com/Icla1a2lQz — James Vowles (@JV_F1) January 9, 2025

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 race seat verdict revealed after key Ricciardo victory

Related