Red Bull chief Horner delivers Verstappen exit statement

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has issued a clear statement on Max Verstappen and a potential future exit from the team.

Verstappen wrapped up his fourth consecutive drivers' championship in 2024, but had to contend with a difficult Red Bull car at times.

Although the team dominated in 2023, rivals McLaren and Ferrari gave them a much tougher challenge last year, with Lando Norris even putting up a title fight, albeit one that came up short in the end.

Not only did Red Bull lose their dominance, but Lewis Hamilton's exit from Mercedes also left a seat to be filled, with Verstappen linked throughout 2024 before Kimi Antonelli was announced as the champion's replacement.

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Mercedes were not the only team associated with a potential swoop for the four-time champion, either.

Aston Martin recently landed F1 technical guru Adrian Newey following his Red Bull departure, and some reports have linked the Silverstone-based outfit with an audacious bid to sign Verstappen in the future.

However, Red Bull chief Horner is adamant that Verstappen will not have any desire to go elsewhere provided Red Bull do their job and deliver him with a competitive car, issuing a clear statement on his future.

"Max has always been crystal clear with the team," Horner explained to Autosport.

"His commitment has been unwavering. He enjoys the people that he trusts and the people that he works with and enjoys very much being a part of this team.

"Of course, with the talent that he has, I'm sure he's on every team principal’s Christmas wish list. That’s inevitable.

"But, as long as we can continue to provide him with a competitive car and an environment that he enjoys racing in, I don't see any desire for him to be anywhere else."

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the 2028 season.

