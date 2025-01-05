Verstappen drops KEY date as major update on Red Bull future issued

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has issued a clear update over his future at Red Bull.

The Dutch star secured his fourth consecutive title last season, further cementing his name into the sport’s history books.

It wasn't all plain sailing for the star and his team, however. Following Red Bull's domination of the pack during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the team faced many setbacks both on and off track in 2024, falling down the constructors' standings and finishing the season in third.

Their struggles against McLaren and Ferrari could often be put down to Verstappen’s team-mate underperforming, with the outfit opting to replace Sergio Perez for 2025 with hopes of returning to the top.

Verstappen's own contract currently runs until 2028 but during what turned out to be his most challenging season yet, it seemed at times that Red Bulls star driver could be tempted to make a team switch, or even leave the sport altogether.

Max Verstappen is currently contracted to Red Bull until 2028

Max Verstappen was linked with a potential switch to Mercedes during the 2024 season

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Whilst Mercedes looked less competitive for the majority of last season, the rivalry between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner continued, with the team principals both taking shots at each other, claiming they had a chance at stealing one another's drivers.

Verstappen’s own father added fuel to the fire recently by admitting that a team switch could still be on the cards should Horner’s outfit not provide his son with a competitive car.

Aston Martin are another F1 outfit that have been linked with the reigning champion in recent times.

However, in a conversation with F1, the Red Bull star has now appeared to have cemented his future.

"I’m loving it, I have a contract until 2028," Verstappen declared.

"After that I don’t want to think about it yet. A lot of things can happen.

"But for now, I’m very happy with where I’m at."

