F1 team release picture of SNOW-COVERED HQ as Britain battles severe weather

As severe weather has hit the United Kingdom, one Formula 1 team have taken to social media to share an image of their snow-covered headquarters, whilst another has also been caught up in the frosty weather.

Over the weekend, homes and businesses across Britain battled a chilly evening after a significant drop in temperature caused snowfall in many parts of England.

Cancelled flights, travel disruptions and power cuts were reported as the Met Office issued multiple weather warnings leading up to the weekend, along with forecasts for up to 30cm of snow.

Snow arrived on Saturday evening in parts of London, Bristol, Oxfordshire and many more corners of the country, including Anfield, where football fans eagerly awaited news over whether the frosty conditions would postpone Liverpool's Premier League match against Manchester United on Sunday evening.

The match is set to go ahead, unaffected by the weather, but for F1 on the other hand, two teams have been caught up.

Lawrence Stroll's Aston Martin HQ is based in Silverstone

Aston Martin and Williams share snowy snaps

While many F1 drivers across the grid will be relaxing during the winter break with time away and fun in the snow, those back at HQ in the UK were not expecting such frosty weather coming into the New Year.

Preparations for next season are well underway at both Aston Martin and Williams F1 teams, with both outfits set for major changes this year- the Silverstone outfit eagerly awaiting the arrival of design legend Adrian Newey and the Grove-based team already testing Carlos Sainz ahead of his debut.

It seems the hard day's work came to a halt across the UK however as snow hit both teams hard, with Aston Martin declaring a 'snow day' via social media platform 'X; and Williams sharing a picturesque video of their sight in Oxfordshire.

Sunday snow day. pic.twitter.com/SfdUw7KQV5 — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 5, 2025

A snow day Sunday at Grove ❄️ pic.twitter.com/3A1DTT2BGo — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) January 5, 2025

