Mercedes star reveals sporting DEBUT with F1 break plans announced

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has tried out another sport for the first time during this off-season.

The 2024 campaign proved to be another tough season for Mercedes on track. Despite four race victories, the team continued to be unable to fully get to grips with their car this campaign, causing inconsistent performances and great frustration at times.

This ended with the team sitting fourth in the constructors' standings, behind the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari and champions McLaren.

On top of that, the team have now lost their seven-time world champion in Lewis Hamilton, too, with Russell and Kimi Antonelli set to lead the team into 2025.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have been team-mates for three seasons
Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari for 2025

George Russell reveals F1 break plans

It was a decent season for Russell, though, in comparison to his team-mate.

Not only did the Brit win two grands prix in Austria and Las Vegas, taking his total win tally to three, but he bested Hamilton in qualifying the vast majority of the time.

All of this resulted in Russell finishing sixth in the drivers' championship, one place ahead of Hamilton.

Before Russell embarks on the new season as the team leader at Mercedes, he has been making the most of the off-season, revealing on Twitter that he had tried out a new sport for the first time — skiing.

It looks like the Brit very much took to the slopes as well, captioning the image: "First time skiing, really enjoyed it ⛷️🙌."

With F1 testing not getting underway in Bahrain until February, it is going to be interesting to see how Russell and indeed his colleagues continue to fill their downtime.

