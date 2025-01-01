Verstappen delivers Red Bull DEPARTURE call in era ending revelation

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has delivered a departure call to Red Bull ahead of the 2025 season.

The Dutchman clinched his fourth successive Formula 1 world title last season, overcoming a drastic slump in form — which at one stage saw him go 10 grands prix without a win — to hold off the challenge of McLaren star Lando Norris.

While he was thrilled to once again assert his individual dominance over the sport in 2024, it was a frustrating year on the collective front.

The 27-year-old's struggles, coupled with team-mate Sergio Perez's dire run of results, enabled both McLaren and Ferrari to take full advantage, with the former ultimately coming out on top to secure their first championship since 1998.

Max Verstappen won his fourth straight world title in 2024

The Dutchman will team up with Liam Lawson from next season

Max Verstappen calls for Red Bull departure

Verstappen will be racing alongside a new driving partner from next season, with Liam Lawson coming in to replace Perez after the Mexican was dismissed last month.

Though the 63-time race winner is currently enjoying some time away from the F1 spotlight, he has admitted he is excited about getting back behind the wheel, as well as seeing the new-look livery for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking on the Talking Bull Podcast, he said: “Well, when I come back to the factory the first time, you will get a bit of an idea. I am looking forward to seeing my own car,"

Verstappen hopes to see some changes on the Red Bull livery

“The livery, I hope it’s a bit different.

"I was actually talking about it today, I actually really like these cars as well with the shiny colour.

“We’ve had so many matte-blue cars, but I think sometimes it’s just nice to spice it up a little bit.”

For the first time in the sport's history, all 10 teams and their drivers will reveal their 2025 liveries together at a special event hosted at the 02 Arena in London on February 18.

While fans are counting down the days until the big reveal, it seems Verstappen himself isn't overly excited about the prospect after joking that he hoped to be sick during that week.

