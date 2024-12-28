F1 team boss makes 'new girlfriend' plea in bold relationship advice

A Formula 1 team principal has delivered some surprising relationship advice during the sport's winter break.

The 2024 F1 season wrapped up earlier this month after the stunning finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw McLaren beat Ferrari to the constructors' title in a fight to the wire.

Further down the pack were Red Bull, who finished a disappointing third place despite star driver Max Verstappen securing his fourth consecutive drivers' championship with the team.

The battle among the team standings pretty much ended there, as Mercedes dragged 121 points behind in fourth and Aston Martin were down in P5 with no chance of catching the Silver Arrows.

Aston Martin endured a disheartening season, and finished 374 points behind closest rivals Mercedes after the 2024 finale.

The team's driver duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will be hoping their luck picks up from 2025, however, with the exciting addition of design legend Adrian Newey to their ranks.

Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin from 2025

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso struggled in 2024

Mike Krack issues F1 warning

As the teams wind down across the grid and drivers look forward to spending time with their family and loved ones heading into the new year, Aston Martin took to social media platform 'X', where team principal Mike Krack answered questions from eager F1 fans, discussing New Year's resolutions and girlfriend expectations.

One contributor asked Krack: "Have you got any New Year's resolutions? My girlfriend says mine should be to spend less time watching F1 on TV but I'm going to watch more next year. Lots more."

The Luxembourgish engineer and team boss then jokingly responded: "Matt, I think you need a new girlfriend, because you need to keep watching Formula 1."

Krack went on to reveal his own resolution focused around the team's performance on track: "The resolution is that we try to be better, that you have even more reason to watch Formula 1," he said. "Keep me up to date on how it goes with your girlfriend."

New Year's resolutions, comparing Newey to Yoda and 'having a jolly'... 👀



As we prepare to sign off from 2024, Team Principal Mike Krack sits down to answer some of your weird and wonderful responses to his 'Mike on...' columns. pic.twitter.com/5xe1ddxxAj — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 27, 2024

