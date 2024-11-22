F1 team principal admits driver ERROR to blame for bizarre DNF
F1 team principal admits driver ERROR to blame for bizarre DNF
Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has admitted that a driver error was to blame for a bizarre Formula 1 DNF.
The 2024 season has been difficult for the Silverstone-based outfit, who have gone from earning podiums in 2023, to finding themselves in a midfield battle this season.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton BOMBSHELL drops as Red Bull announce NEW contract for 2025
F1 RESULTS: Hamilton ROARS back as slippery track causes chaos
Aston Martin’s woes were compounded by a point-less outing last time out in Brazil, with Alpine's double podium bringing the team closer to fifth in the constructors’ championship.
Fernando Alonso only managed a P14 finish in Sao Paulo, whereas Lance Stroll crashed out of the race before it had even begun.
Lance Stroll blamed for Brazilian GP crash
The Canadian spun out on the formation lap, and as he tried to re-join the track he beached his car into the gravel, which he blamed on brake issues.
Speaking to the media ahead of the Las Vegas GP, Krack discussed the team’s issues last time out in Brazil, and admitted that Stroll’s incident was as a result of a driver error.
"There are two issues. First, as you may recall, we rebuilt the car completely for the race," Krack said.
"During a sprint weekend, it’s hard to predict what spare parts will be available and what won’t.
"But you’re not allowed to adjust the setup afterward. We had to change the aerodynamics on the car without being able to adjust the setup, which caused severe bouncing.
"This wasn’t a brake issue but a bouncing issue.
READ MORE: FIA announce major PENALTY for F1 star at Las Vegas Grand Prix
"Fernando had the same problem nine or ten times in the race and lost time because of it.
"As for Lance, yes, he made a mistake. He admitted it himself - he tried to rejoin the track as quickly as possible and got stuck.
"It was, as you said, a bizarre situation. But mistakes happen - drivers are human."
READ MORE: Ferrari team-mates COLLIDE at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 chief slams 'TERRIBLE' Las Vegas Grand Prix track
- 11 minutes ago
DELAYED Hamilton debut blamed on Ferrari
- 1 hour ago
F1 team principal admits driver ERROR to blame for bizarre DNF
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen in Las Vegas GP NIGHTMARE as FIA announce major penalty
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen hit by BIZARRE issue at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 team announce NEW driver signing for 2025
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec