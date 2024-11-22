F1 team principal admits driver ERROR to blame for bizarre DNF

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has admitted that a driver error was to blame for a bizarre Formula 1 DNF.

The 2024 season has been difficult for the Silverstone-based outfit, who have gone from earning podiums in 2023, to finding themselves in a midfield battle this season.

Aston Martin’s woes were compounded by a point-less outing last time out in Brazil, with Alpine's double podium bringing the team closer to fifth in the constructors’ championship.

Fernando Alonso only managed a P14 finish in Sao Paulo, whereas Lance Stroll crashed out of the race before it had even begun.

Lance Stroll suffered an embarrassing crash in Brazil

Lance Stroll blamed for Brazilian GP crash

The Canadian spun out on the formation lap, and as he tried to re-join the track he beached his car into the gravel, which he blamed on brake issues.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Las Vegas GP, Krack discussed the team’s issues last time out in Brazil, and admitted that Stroll’s incident was as a result of a driver error.

"There are two issues. First, as you may recall, we rebuilt the car completely for the race," Krack said.

"During a sprint weekend, it’s hard to predict what spare parts will be available and what won’t.

"But you’re not allowed to adjust the setup afterward. We had to change the aerodynamics on the car without being able to adjust the setup, which caused severe bouncing.

"This wasn’t a brake issue but a bouncing issue.

Mike Krack discusses Brazilian GP woes

"Fernando had the same problem nine or ten times in the race and lost time because of it.

"As for Lance, yes, he made a mistake. He admitted it himself - he tried to rejoin the track as quickly as possible and got stuck.

"It was, as you said, a bizarre situation. But mistakes happen - drivers are human."

