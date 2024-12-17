Ferrari boss hints at F1 driver RETURN after Hamilton exit

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that talks with Carlos Sainz about a possible future Ferrari return have taken place ahead of Lewis Hamilton's exit.

Sainz is being replaced at Ferrari next season by incoming seven-time world champion Hamilton, who is ditching his Mercedes team after a highly-successful 12-season spell with the team.

The monumental move means that Sainz has had to find himself a new team, with the Spaniard opting to join Williams on a long-term contract following months of speculation.

Sainz was not able to get another seat with one of the 'big four' teams, with Mercedes opting to replace Hamilton with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli, and Red Bull also leaning towards a more youthful approach, if Sergio Perez does not keep hold of his seat.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams from next season

Hamilton Ferrari exit talks revealed

Four-time grand prix winner Sainz is now 30 years old, and so likely has one more team switch left in his career, that is if Williams can not give him a car within the next few years that is capable of challenging for regular race victories.

Hamilton has signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari but, at 39 years old, is likely coming towards the end of his legendary career in the sport.

Now, Vasseur has suggested that Sainz could once again be on Ferrari's radar in years to come, with the Frenchman revealing that talks have already taken place about a potential return.

"In the future, the door is certainly open for him," Vasseur told DAZN.

"We've already talked about this a couple of times. This is a very small world, there are only 10 teams and only 6 or 7 top drivers and you never know what can happen in the future.

"But most of us, both Carlos on his side and me on mine, have to focus on our project, and I don't know what will happen in 2027, 2028 or 2029."

