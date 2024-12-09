McLaren announce HISTORIC release as championship battle concludes

McLaren Formula 1 team have announced an exclusive team release in the immediate aftermath of their championship success.

The 2024 season finale took place at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last weekend, with the sport's longest season in history finally concluding with a title fight to the wire.

Sunday's main event at Yas Marina Circuit saw Lando Norris line up on the front row in his papaya machinery, with team-mate Oscar Piastri just behind in P2.

With only a 21-point lead over championship rivals Ferrari heading into the race, McLaren were hoping to secure their first constructors' title since 1998.

With the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc having been handed a 10-place grid penalty, the Scuderia looked unlikely to put up a fight, however heading into Turn 1, disaster struck for McLaren and Piastri as the Red Bull of Max Verstappen collided with the papaya car.

After recovering his vehicle and making his way through the pack, Piastri still managed to secure vital points for McLaren, finishing P10, but it was the victory for Norris that secured the title for the constructors' championship.

Lando Norris' Abu Dhabi GP victory handed McLaren the 2024 constructors' championship

Ferrari dominated the podium but it wasn't enough to beat McLaren to the title

McLaren reveal 2024 champions merch

Norris' fourth career race win handed papaya fans the dream they had been clinging on to in recent months as the Woking-based outfit went from strength to strength in the constructors' championship.

To celebrate their first championship victory as a team in 26 years, McLaren F1 have now released an exclusive championship merch collection on their official website.

Papaya fans can now own a piece of history and celebrate the stunning success of McLaren, Norris, and Piastri in what could be just the start of their reign at the top of the table.

Whether you're team Norris, Piastri, or just McLaren through and through, the collection includes a variety of striking graphic t-shirts, hoodies and a championship cap, all marking the historic achievement the team managed in 2024.

Click here to shop the 2024 FIA Formula 1 Constructors' Champions Collection and celebrate McLaren's first title in 26 years.

