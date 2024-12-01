FIA steward issues statement on F1 future following MAJOR announcement

An FIA steward has issued a bold statement on the future of Formula 1 following some major news earlier this week.

F1 officially confirmed that an agreement had been reached for an 11th team to join the F1 grid from 2025, with General Motors/Cadillac set to form a new outfit.

That news came almost a year after Formula One Management (FOM) had originally rejected an entry bid from Andretti Global, despite the FIA having granted it just months before.

FOM were concerned about the value an 11th team would add to the sport, citing in their statement confirming the new entry acceptance that significant 'operational milestones' had been reached since that point.

A General Motors/Cadillac entry has been confirmed for 2026

Mario Andretti will have a big influence within the new team

The long-term impact of an 11th team

The new entry will still feature a significant Andretti influence, with Mario Andretti being given a director role in the GM/Cadillac team, and Andretti CEO Dan Towriss also playing a key role in the agreement.

Now, former F1 driver-turned FIA steward Johnny Herbert has had his say on what the entry will mean for the future of the sport, with two extra driver spots being freed up.

"It is brilliant for F1," he told Prime Casino. "The thing I liked when Michael Andretti was originally trying to get an 11th team in was the fact that it opens up space for another two drivers to get on to the grid.

Johnny Herbert is an FIA steward

"Now we have General Motors, we have exactly that. It is an American manufacturer on the grid adding to the whole F1 bubble that we have at the moment. It is a really positive thing for the American market and the global market for F1 to have a brand like Cadillac on board.

"In the longer term, this could be the opportunity to bring on the next American driver. That is something that needs to be worked on to have the right American talent pool available to come through into F1. Cadillac could be the catalyst for that possible journey to F1 for a young American.

"It is a win-win situation with one of the biggest global brands coming into the sport and a possible American driving for them. That’s a heady combination.

"You can’t overestimate the importance of having Mario [Andretti] being a part of it with the history he has in the sport and as a former world champion. This just adds so much credibility to the whole operation.

"I want to see this as a successful challenge to the status quo, where they win races and challenge for the championship. I don't want this just to be a half-hearted attempt. I hope this will be a full assault on F1."

