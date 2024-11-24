F1 star reveals POO danger after hairy Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

One Formula 1 star has recounted a shocking incident that took place during the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 returned to the United States for the third time this season for the street race in Sin City, with Mercedes star George Russell eventually coming out on top.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull boss delivers DAMNING Perez statement as star confirms 2025 switch

F1 RESULTS: Mercedes take STUNNING 1-2 as Verstappen crowned champion at Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 WORLD CHAMPIONS: The full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen

After taking a stunning pole position in qualifying on Friday, the British star made sure to convert it into a victory on Saturday night, finishing ahead of his team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari star Carlos Sainz.

Another F1 star who impressed in qualifying on Friday was Visa Cash App RB's Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese driver qualified and started P7 for the grand prix, beating the likes of Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton who were in much faster machinery.

READ MORE: F1 star forced into SHOCK retirement at Las Vegas Grand Prix

George Russell won the 2024 Las Vegas GP

Yuki Tsunoda (R) finished ahead of team-mate Liam Lawson (L) at the Vegas GP

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 champion penalty verdict after Las Vegas Grand Prix incident

Yuki Tsunoda admits he 's**t' himself

Although Tsunoda did go on to score P9 and some crucial points for his team, it was not a totally comfortable race for the driver, with the Japanese star recalling one particularly hairy moment post-race.

Coming out of the pitlane after a pit stop, Tsunoda crashed into one of the signs situated by the pit exit, with the VCARB driver admitting he 's**t' himself during the incident.

"You had one of the most unexpected moments of the race when you got a bit of air time in the pit lane, what happened there?" Tsunoda was asked by Will Buxton on F1TV.

"I s**t my pants," Tsunoda bluntly replied.

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 penalty in MAJOR title twist at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda had a scary moment at the Las Vegas GP

After apologising for his language, Tsunoda added: "I mean, you know like...you smash the board and the car's in the air, you do that right?"

"I nearly went into the wall, so I mean, that was the moment I really went 'oh no'."

Will Buxton comically replied: "Brown flag at pit exit for Yuki Tsunoda."

Away from the incident, the two points Tsunoda earned during the grand prix will be very much welcomed by VCARB as they fight Alpine and Haas in the drivers' championship.

VCARB currently sit P8 in the constructors' standings with 46 points, with Haas in P6 on 50. Alpine sit between the two in P7 with 49 points on the board.

Just two rounds of the 2024 season now remain — next weekend's Qatar Grand Prix followed by the season finale in Abu Dhabi one week later.

READ MORE: F1 star in BRUTAL X-RATED tirade at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Related