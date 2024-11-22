Here's how you can watch the highlights of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Channel 4 FOR FREE.

Formula 1 is back in the United States this weekend for round 22 of the 2024 season and the race around the streets of the iconic US city looks set to be a thrilling one.

We could even end the weekend with the 2024 F1 world champion crowned, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen on the brink of making it four championships in a row. All the Dutchman has to do is make sure he finishes ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and the title will be his.

Norris, though, will be keen to secure the best result possible for both himself and his team, even if his hopes of securing a first drivers' championship look slim to none.

Thanks to the performances of the Brit and his papaya team-mate Oscar Piastri, McLaren are in the driving seat to secure their first constructors' championship since 1998, leading Ferrari and Red Bull by 36 and 49 points respectively heading into the Las Vegas GP weekend.

If all of that wasn't exciting enough, it is also the beginning of Lewis Hamilton's final triple-header as a Mercedes driver. After a tough race last time out in Brazil, the seven-time champion will be keen to end his career with the Silver Arrows on a high, starting this weekend in Vegas.

Max Verstappen can become a four-time world champion in Las Vegas

Lewis Hamilton has three grands prix remaining at Mercedes

What time is F1 on Channel 4?

With the race weekend looking slightly different based on the schedule in Nevada, Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying highlights are set to air on Channel 4 at 10:10am (Saturday, November 23).

Highlights for the Las Vegas Grand Prix itself, meanwhile, are set to be broadcast at 12:30pm on Sunday.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

