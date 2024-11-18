F1 team announce MAJOR change ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

One Formula 1 team are set for a major change at the Las Vegas Grand Prix with an official statement confirming a big move.

The third race of the season in the United States is set to take place this weekend as F1 returns to the iconic Vegas strip once again following the event's maiden race last season.

The 2023 edition of the race was won by Red Bull star Max Verstappen on his way to a third world championship, beating Charles Leclerc to victory in an Elvis Presley-themed race suit.

Verstappen's car also looked different in Las Vegas, with Red Bull having run a fan-designed livery for the event.

F1 returns to Las Vegas this weekend

Max Verstappen won the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Kick Sauber reveal Las Vegas GP livery

Now, ahead of the 2024 race, another F1 team have followed suit, announcing that they will be running a special livery for the race this year.

After teasing a livery change with cryptic clues on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kick Sauber have now confirmed a new look in collaboration with their sponsor Stake.

The team say that their new livery is a 'symbol of the team's unwavering spirit' and that it is designed to show that 'this team doesn't give up until the very end, no matter what challenges are thrown in front of it'.

In an official statement, Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said: "We take every race as an opportunity, on and off track, and that includes maximising returns for our partners and continuing delivering exceptional value for them as well,"

“Stake has always helped us create some impressive one-off designs and this is no different.

“Our special livery for Las Vegas is more than just a design – it’s a representation of our team’s ethos and of Stake’s philosophy.

“We push forward with relentless passion, just as this city does, and we’re excited to showcase our fiery spirit on one of the most thrilling stages in motorsport.”

Introducing our 🔥 C44, ready to ignite the Las Vegas strip 💚 pic.twitter.com/2fSbr4ggGn — Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber (@stakef1team_ks) November 18, 2024

Kick Sauber will certainly be hoping that a new-look car can somehow bring about some added performance or luck after their terrible 2024 season to date.

With just three rounds of the season remaining, the Hinwil-based outfit sit bottom of the constructors' standings and remain the only team yet to score a point this season.

