Shock verdict revealed on EARLY F1 2025 driver replacement

A Formula 1 team has been dealt a surprise verdict over an early 2025 driver lineup swap according to a recent poll conducted by GPFans.

With just three races left in the 2024 season, all of the teams on the grid bar Visa Cash App RB have secured their driver pairings for next year.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Mercedes plans RUINED as Las Vegas investigation yields SHOCK result

READ MORE: Axed F1 star tipped for Red Bull 2025 drive

Having brutally sacked Daniel Ricciardo earlier this season, the fan-favourite was immediately replaced at RB by young star Liam Lawson, with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko declaring both he and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda would be auditioning to replace Sergio Perez, despite his contract suggesting his seat is safe for 2025.

Williams also implemented a similar strategy in a mid-season bid to secure points, dropping Logan Sargeant for rookie Franco Colapinto, who has impressed the paddock and already gained a mass fan following. The young Argentine is now also reportedly in the mix for a seat at either Red Bull or VCARB for 2025.

Whilst Colapinto may not have a confirmed full-time contract for 2025, the grid next season will feature four young rookie drivers, with Ollie Bearman, Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto and Jack Doohan all having signed with an F1 team for their first full season on the grid.

Red Bull have reportedly expressed interest in adding Franco Colapinto to their talent pool

Jack Doohan has been confirmed as Alpine's second F1 driver for 2025

READ MORE: Ferrari expected to make major change in BOMBSHELL 'signing'

Will Alpine change 2025 driver lineup?

Despite Alpine F1 team confirming they will be sticking with French star Pierre Gasly for next season and replacing the outgoing Esteban Ocon with Doohan, recent reports had suggested the team's controversial advisor Flavio Briatore had his eyes set on Colapinto to join the ranks.

Although Alpine refused to comment on the rumour when contacted by GPFans, our recent poll has revealed a whopping 57% of F1 fans would be in favour of dropping Doohan before the season has even begun in order to make way for the talent of Colapinto.

Having already achieved more points than his previous two predecessors at Williams combined, the 21-year-old will not be driving for the team next season thanks to the already agreed signing of Carlos Sainz.

Whilst the F1 driver market can and has been unpredictable throughout the year, 32% of voters believed Alpine have made the right decision in going with the wise pairing of experience in Gasly and youth in Doohan.

In an unprecedented result that not even the F1 rumour mill has conjured up just yet, 11% of F1 fans that took part in the GPFans poll suggested Alpine should scrap their 2024 lineup altogether, instead bringing in Colapinto to replace Gasly, with a team of two youngsters claiming their vote.

READ MORE: Red Bull star reveals Ricciardo 'CONTROL' following team rivalry

Related