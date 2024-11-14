Ricciardo makes official announcement as F1 team confirm MAJOR signing for 2025 - GPFans Recap
Ricciardo makes official announcement as F1 team confirm MAJOR signing for 2025 - GPFans Recap
Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo is keeping busy following his F1 axe, making an official announcement on social media.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team announce MAJOR signing for 2025
One Formula 1 team have announced the acquisition of a big name ahead of the 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
HUGE Monaco Grand Prix decision made as F1 announce official calendar change
A huge decision has been made regarding the future of the Monaco Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 champion reveals Schumacher HATRED in stunning verdict
An F1 champion has revealed he 'hated' Michael Schumacher during their racing days.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull tipped for TWO 2025 driver signings in Perez replacement claim
Red Bull have been tipped to be busy in the driver market!
➡️ READ MORE
Axed F1 race director fuels controversy after contradicting FIA statement
The FIA's version of a recent firing has been challenged.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Ricciardo makes official announcement as F1 team confirm MAJOR signing for 2025 - GPFans Recap
- 12 minutes ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Everything included in MILLION DOLLAR Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket
- 1 hour ago
F1 Social
Ricciardo sends fans CRAZY with official announcement
- 2 hours ago
F1 Social
Hamilton ABSENT as Mercedes announce driver release
- 3 hours ago
F1 Legends
STUNNING Vettel comeback compounds F1 champion's misery
- Yesterday 19:57
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes ‘give up’ on Hamilton after TORRID F1 season
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec