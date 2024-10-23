FIA briefing set for 'UNFAIR' Verstappen tactics discussion

Max Verstappen's aggressive defensive driving against his title rival Lando Norris has reignited a debate over the fairness of his tactics.

Verstappen and Norris' intense battle at the United States Grand Prix, which saw both drivers go off the track, has prompted scrutiny of how the FIA applies its racing guidelines.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in Wolff DISPUTE as champion’s team orders revealed

READ MORE: FIA statement confirms Norris LENIENCY amid Verstappen fight

The incident occurred when Norris attempted to overtake Verstappen around the outside of Turn 12 on lap 52 of the main race in Austin.

Although Norris gained an advantage by staying ahead, he was later handed a five-second penalty, demoting him behind Verstappen in what was a crucial call in the pair's championship battle.

READ MORE: Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint

Verstappen finished P3 ahead of Norris due to the Brit's five-second time penalty

McLaren’s frustration with Verstappen's defence

Norris and McLaren argued that the Brit was forced off the track by Verstappen, who left him no room to complete the manoeuvre safely.

Verstappen’s defenders, including Red Bull, saw the penalty as justified, contending that Norris had gained an advantage by leaving the track.

McLaren, however, see Verstappen’s actions as part of a wider issue with how he defends his position.

Now, F1 pundit Andrew Benson has broken down the disagreement to BBC Sport: "Norris and McLaren's view is that he went off the track only because he was forced there by Verstappen."

According to Benson, McLaren believe that Verstappen regularly pushes the limits of fair racing by moving wide to force drivers off the track.

"McLaren's argument is this was an example of a standard operating procedure of Verstappen - throw his car up the inside and force the other driver wide - when he is defending, which is essentially unfair.

"McLaren are essentially saying Verstappen is 'gaming' the rules - driving to the letter, but in a manner many would consider not fair racing.

"It could be argued this is a flaw in the drivers' racing guidelines."

Benson then concluded: "It is expected the drivers will discuss some of these issues in their briefing at the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend."

READ MORE: FIA issue HUGE penalty in dramatic US GP aftermath

Related