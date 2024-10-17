McLaren star tipped to REPLACE Perez in all-star Red Bull future

An ex-Formula 1 racer has tipped one of McLaren's star drivers to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull next season.

The Mexican has been in a dreadful run of form at the reigning constructors' champions, collecting just 41 points from his previous 12 outings, with his last appearance on the podium coming back in April.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner searches for Red Bull replacement as Verstappen and Piquet celebrate WEDDING

READ MORE: Radical McLaren F1 changes REVEALED ahead of US Grand Prix

Despite signing a new deal with the team earlier this year, the 34-year-old has faced significant pressure to hold on to his seat, with former VCARB star Daniel Ricciardo previously linked with his spot.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has consistently backed his underperforming driver throughout his slump, but has warned that he must improve going into the final six races of the campaign.

Sergio Perez is facing an uncertain future at Red Bull after slump in form

Sergio Perez's last podium appearance came at the Chinese Grand Prix

Shock move 'not impossible'

Perez's drastic drop-off in performance has been magnified by the improvement of his rivals at McLaren over recent months.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have emerged as the form drivers on the grid, with their consistency enabling the team to overhaul Red Bull at the top of the standings.

The former is also in a battle for the drivers' championship with Red Bull star Max Verstappen, with just 52 points separating the duo going into the final part of the season.

McLaren will be doing everything they can to secure a historic double world title, but by doing so, will likely have to prioritise Norris.

There has already been some tension brewing behind the scenes at the British outfit, with both drivers left frustrated by team orders at various points throughout the season.

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'RETIREMENT' revealed in heartwarming social post

Oscar Piastri has won in both Hungary and Azerbaijan this season

And just weeks after Drive to Survive icon Guenther Steiner warned of potential problems to come in the future, a former motorsport racer has had his say.

Ex-Minardi star Christian Fittipaldi - nephew of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi - believes Piastri could be a shock contender to take over from Perez should Red Bull decide to make a change in the cockpit.

Speaking on the Pelas Pistas podcast, he hinted that the Australian may become frustrated at McLaren that he has to play second fiddle to Norris.

"At the end of the year, I certainly don't see it as impossible that Oscar Piastri will take Perez's place at Red Bull for next year," said the Brazilian.

"Piastri might get a bit tired of the situation at McLaren. Then he will say: 'Thanks for the help, but I have to think about myself'."

READ MORE: Verstappen discusses move to RIVAL racing series

Related