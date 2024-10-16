Ricciardo F1 exit to hand Hamilton MAJOR boost at US Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton is on track for a special Formula 1 record at the United States Grand Prix due to Daniel Ricciardo's axing from VCARB.
Ricciardo was dropped after the Singapore GP and replaced by Liam Lawson for the remainder of the 2024 season.
The Australian's performance had declined since he rejoined the grid in 2023, failing to get out of Q1 on multiple occasions for RB and finishing last in of those who took the chequered flag in Singapore.
With the fan favourite unable to better his previous results, team-mate Yuki Tsunoda has been given the nod over the Honey Badger.
Hamilton and Perez set to share record
With what could have been one last flourish, Ricciardo set the fastest lap of the race as the chequered flag fell at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
While Red Bull have offered the 35-year-old an ambassadorial role, his replacement as a full-time driver on the grid looks to have spelled the end of his racing career in F1.
As the attention now turns to the US GP in Austin – held at the Circuit of the Americas track (COTA), moving there in 2012, it is a venue that has helped transform motorsports in the United States.
With Ricciardo not racing in Austin, both Hamilton and Sergio Perez are set to become the only other drivers on the grid who have raced at all 11 GPs to date at COTA.
The British seven-time champion also holds the most wins at the US GP with six - five of those coming at COTA.
Both Mercedes and Hamilton will be hoping he can replicate his previous success come lights out on Sunday.
