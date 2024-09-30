Ricciardo F1 career delivered CRUSHING blow by Horner

Daniel Ricciardo was dealt a fresh career blow by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, according to reports.

Last week, it was announced that Ricciardo would be replaced by Liam Lawson for the final six races of the 2024 season at Visa Cash App RB, with the New Zealander also competing for the seat for the 2025 season as well.

With no other viable options for Ricciardo elsewhere on the grid, it's looking likely to be the end of the Australian's career in the sport following 14 seasons and eight grand prix victories.

Horner has been the subject of plenty of fan fury following the decision, with Ricciardo not being allowed a proper send off given the fact the decision was not officially confirmed before the Singapore Grand Prix last time out.

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced at RB

Liam Lawson will replace Daniel Ricciardo on the F1 grid

Red Bull's Ricciardo axing

Fellow countryman Kym Illman has suggested the 35-year-old 'deserved better', while an iconic magazine have slammed Red Bull for the way they dealt with Ricciardo.

Red Bull have a history of being brutal with drivers, with Daniil Kvyat, Alex Albon and Nyck de Vries all finding out the hard way, but Ricciardo may have expected better given the time he has spent with the team.

Ricciardo claimed seven of his eight victories with Red Bull, before leaving for pastures new in 2018. However, the Australian found himself back within the wider family in 2023, when he was called up from his reserve driver position to drive for sister team VCARB.

His performances since replacing De Vries, however, were patchy at best, leading to Red Bull making this decision before the end of the 2024 season.

Now, according to Sky Sports, it's been revealed that Horner fired Ricciardo in a face-to-face meeting at the Singapore GP.

The Australian was teary after the race, but maintained that he did not know whether or not it would be his last race of the season, suggesting the rather personal axing may have come once the chequered flag had fallen.

