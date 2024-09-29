Red Bull star triggers F1 car FIRE after crazy spin

A Red Bull star has caused a fire following the completion of a stunning trick at a special Red Bull event.

The Red Bull Showrun racing event, featuring Formula 1 cars, travels around the globe, giving fans an opportunity to catch a glimpse of stars and cars.

During the Asian leg of the F1 calendar, the team have taken their show on the road to Taiwan, taking old machinery through the streets of Taichung alongside star drivers.

However, the event didn't go quite as planned, as one driver's car flamed up following a rather exuberant trick.

Yuki Tsunoda was present at the Taiwan showrun

Tsunoda delights fans in Taiwan

Visa Cash App RB star Yuki Tsunoda was spinning his car around, performing doughnuts much to the fans' delight, before noticing the rear brakes were on fire, prompting a fire marshal to come and extinguish the flames.

Tsunoda will have a new team-mate from the United States Grand Prix onwards, with Daniel Ricciardo being replaced by Liam Lawson for the final six races of the season.

With the Singapore GP largely being expected to have been Ricciardo's final F1 race of his career, Tsunoda recently took to social media to portray the respect he had for the Australian.

Tsunoda and Lawson are rumoured to be in a shoot out for the main Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen, with Sergio Perez's future still up in the air despite the recent signing of a new contract.

Tsunoda will be hoping to set the timing screens alight, rather than his car, in the final six races of the season to keep his nose ahead of Lawson in the Red Bull pecking order.

