Horner admits showdown talks over Ricciardo F1 future

Christian Horner has confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future will be reviewed after the Singapore Grand Prix.

The future of the Aussie star has been widely discussed in 2024, after the RB driver has failed to deliver consistent performances compared to his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo suffers catastrophic Singapore blow as Red Bull star involved in garage tantrum

READ MORE: Ricciardo stunned after bizarre incident brings red flag CHAOS in Singapore

Ricciardo has been tipped to be replaced by reserve driver Liam Lawson, after Red Bull chief Helmut Marko claimed the youngster would be on the 2025 grid.

Heading into the Singapore GP weekend, talk in the paddock suggested that it would be his ‘last race’, with Lawson expected to replace the 35-year-old for the remainder of the season.

The Singapore GP has been tipped to be Ricciardo's last race

Will Liam Lawson make his full-time debut in Texas?

Christian Horner discusses Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 future

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has addressed rumours that Singapore will be Ricciardo’s last race, and has stated they will be assessing their options after the weekend.

“Well, look, you know, these things are under constant review,” Horner said to Sky Sports F1.

“There is obviously a much bigger picture than, other than just Daniel, as we, you know, continue to look at all of our options, you know, as we, as we move forward.

“Now, there's a natural break coming, you know with effectively almost a month's gap to the next race, so it's only natural that you'll take stock and consider, you know, all of those options, uh, for the final part of the year.”

When asked by Nico Rosberg if Ricciardo’s performances in Singapore will dictate his future, Horner failed to provide a clear answer.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals SHOCK desire to race outside F1

Christian Horner will consider alternative 'options' to Ricciardo

“I think, uh, it's, it's not to the detriment of, of Daniel, you know, we know how he's performed, we've got a lot of data, we've got a lot of knowledge where Daniel is,” Horner added.

“I think, as I said, there's a much bigger picture within the whole driver merry-go-round of what does the future look like.

“Inevitably, we'll sit down during this three-week period of off-time and consider all of those options.”

READ MORE: Horner gets DESPERATE with McLaren pay claim

Related