Red Bull chief calls for championship rivals INVESTIGATION
Red Bull chief calls for championship rivals INVESTIGATION
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has called for one of his team's main rivals to be investigated in light of their recent improvements.
His comments come after Red Bull endured yet another disappointing race weekend, this time at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.
F1 HEADLINES: Vettel tipped for shock RETURN as Mercedes 2026 revelation uncovered
READ MORE: Imminent Adrian Newey DEADLINE for F1 future announcement 'revealed'
Max Verstappen's lead over Lando Norris at the top of the drivers' standings was reduced after the Dutchman finished sixth - three places behind the McLaren star - while team-mate Sergio Perez came home eighth.
READ MORE: Audi driver announcement imminent following 'UNACCEPTABLE' Italian GP
Marko demands FIA answers
Monza was the latest in a worrying run of results in recent months for the defending constructors' champions, who now sit just eight points ahead of McLaren in the battle for the 2024 title.
After enjoying several years of dominance at the top of the order, their position is under serious threat.
Now, Marko is urging the FIA to take a closer look at the flexible front wing on both the McLaren and Mercedes cars.
Mercedes first introduced the so-called flexi-wing back in 2022, and is now seemingly reaping the benefits after securing three victories this season, the same number as McLaren.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has previously spoken on the issue, admitting that their rivals have held a significant advantage this season.
WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake
"I think the front wing is a key area where others have found performance," Horner told Autosport.com.
"The way the front wings are used is very different.
"If you look at the angle of the McLaren and Mercedes front wings, they are very different to the rest of the pack."
Speaking in Monza over the weekend, Marko demanded that the sport's governing body take a closer look at the parts in question.
"The front wings of McLaren and Mercedes must be analysed," he told Austrian broadcaster ORF.
F1 RESULTS: Ferrari spark WILD Monza celebrations as Verstappen title gap cut
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull chief calls for championship rivals INVESTIGATION
- 27 minutes ago
Wolff reveals the five minutes that decided Hamilton replacement
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief MOCKS McLaren's 'papaya rules'
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen warns he WILL lose drivers’ title in 2024
- 2 hours ago
McLaren star delivers SAVAGE put-down following Monza spat
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for shock RETURN as Mercedes 2026 revelation uncovered
- Today 14:31
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov