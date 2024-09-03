close global

F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for shock RETURN as major deadline looms for Red Bull star

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has been touted for a sensational comeback to the grid.

Imminent Adrian Newey DEADLINE for F1 future announcement 'revealed'

An announcement regarding Red Bull and F1 icon Adrian Newey's future could be made this week.

F1 boss in Schumacher apology after 'FOOLISH' verdict

A Formula 1 team boss has apologised after comments he made regarding Mick Schumacher at the Italian Grand Prix.

F1 legend Brundle divides opinion with incredible Oasis tribute

With Oasis announcing a huge return in 2025, F1 legend Martin Brundle was very much in the spirit at the Italian Grand Prix.

Schumacher gives F1 RETURN update after Audi discussion

An update on whether or not the Schumacher name could soon return to Formula 1 has been provided.

F1 News Today: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate
F1 News Today: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate

  • Yesterday 20:20
Imminent Adrian Newey DEADLINE for F1 future announcement 'revealed'
Imminent Adrian Newey DEADLINE for F1 future announcement 'revealed'

  • Yesterday 18:27

Horner makes stark Newey admission as internal Red Bull pressure grows

  • 7 minutes ago
Wolff hints at Verstappen decision in Mercedes 2026 line-up revelation

  • 52 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for shock RETURN as major deadline looms for Red Bull star

  • 2 hours ago
Ricciardo’s Verstappen warning triggers sharp response as Horner IGNORED - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 legend Brundle divides opinion with incredible Oasis tribute

  • Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo warning sparks Norris response after Verstappen 'dig'

  • Yesterday 21:57
