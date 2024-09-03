F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for shock RETURN as major deadline looms for Red Bull star
F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for shock RETURN as major deadline looms for Red Bull star
Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has been touted for a sensational comeback to the grid.
➡️ READ MORE
Imminent Adrian Newey DEADLINE for F1 future announcement 'revealed'
An announcement regarding Red Bull and F1 icon Adrian Newey's future could be made this week.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 boss in Schumacher apology after 'FOOLISH' verdict
A Formula 1 team boss has apologised after comments he made regarding Mick Schumacher at the Italian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 legend Brundle divides opinion with incredible Oasis tribute
With Oasis announcing a huge return in 2025, F1 legend Martin Brundle was very much in the spirit at the Italian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Schumacher gives F1 RETURN update after Audi discussion
An update on whether or not the Schumacher name could soon return to Formula 1 has been provided.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull F1 News
Horner makes stark Newey admission as internal Red Bull pressure grows
- 7 minutes ago
F1 Superstars
Wolff hints at Verstappen decision in Mercedes 2026 line-up revelation
- 52 minutes ago
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for shock RETURN as major deadline looms for Red Bull star
- 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap
Ricciardo’s Verstappen warning triggers sharp response as Horner IGNORED - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social
F1 legend Brundle divides opinion with incredible Oasis tribute
- Yesterday 22:57
- 1
Latest F1 News
Ricciardo warning sparks Norris response after Verstappen 'dig'
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov