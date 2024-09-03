F1 News Today: Vettel tipped for shock RETURN as major deadline looms for Red Bull star

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has been touted for a sensational comeback to the grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Imminent Adrian Newey DEADLINE for F1 future announcement 'revealed'

An announcement regarding Red Bull and F1 icon Adrian Newey's future could be made this week.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss in Schumacher apology after 'FOOLISH' verdict

A Formula 1 team boss has apologised after comments he made regarding Mick Schumacher at the Italian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend Brundle divides opinion with incredible Oasis tribute

With Oasis announcing a huge return in 2025, F1 legend Martin Brundle was very much in the spirit at the Italian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Schumacher gives F1 RETURN update after Audi discussion

An update on whether or not the Schumacher name could soon return to Formula 1 has been provided.

➡️ READ MORE

Related