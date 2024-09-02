F1 boss in Schumacher apology after 'FOOLISH' verdict
F1 boss in Schumacher apology after 'FOOLISH' verdict
Williams team boss James Vowles has clarified his 'foolish' comments about Mick Schumacher made in the build-up to the Italian Grand Prix.
Williams made the bold decision to remove Logan Sargeant from his seat permanently ahead of the race in Monza, leaving the team looking for a replacement.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate
F1 RESULTS: Ferrari spark WILD Monza celebrations as Verstappen title gap cut
Red Bull junior star Liam Lawson was believed to be one contender for the vacancy, whilst former Haas driver and current Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher was another.
Ultimately, Williams kept things in-house, promoting one of their junior drivers from Formula 2 in young Argentine Franco Colapinto in a shock move.
Why didn't Williams sign Mick Schumacher?
When quizzed about his decision, Vowles gave a rather blunt response as to why he did not decide to go with Schumacher in the end.
“I think we have to be straightforward about this," Vowles said at Monza.
"Mick isn't special, he would just be good."
However, after these comments came out in the media, Vowles was quick to clarify what he had said the next day, calling his own words 'foolish'.
"Where I read the headlines afterwards this morning, what really came across is using the word special in the context of Mick and I really want to clarify what I mean,” Vowles told F1TV.
“I'm not here to put Mick down. Mick is in a world championship team who have chosen him as reserve driver and there's a good reason behind it. That is because he's an incredibly strong candidate.
READ MORE: Mercedes confirm official Hamilton replacement after shock Monza crash
“And the word special? I use it in the context of multiple world champions like Ayrton Senna fundamentally, Lewis [Hamilton] as well. Clearly, that's a foolish thing to do, because that's the comparison.”
Vowles also made it public that he had personally apologised to Mick Schumacher for his comments.
“I've apologised to Mick as well. He didn't request anything, but it's important to me, because he's incredibly close to me, and it just came across entirely the wrong way," Vowles continued.
“So more than anything else, I wanted that to be abundantly clear.
“Don't doubt his abilities, but we as Williams have to go with our Academy. It makes sense what we're doing.”
READ MORE: Sky F1 pundit makes worrying admission over Mercedes star’s drug test
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Schumacher gives F1 RETURN update after Audi discussion
- 26 minutes ago
F1 boss in Schumacher apology after 'FOOLISH' verdict
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull 'expected' to suffer DISMAL championship defeat
- Today 13:57
F1 drivers' penalty points: Magnussen's Monza incident triggers a historic race ban
- Today 13:12
Norris reveals impact of ongoing battle with EXTREME nerves
- Today 11:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov