close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Schumacher gives F1 RETURN update after Audi discussion

Schumacher gives F1 RETURN update after Audi discussion

Schumacher gives F1 RETURN update after Audi discussion

Schumacher gives F1 RETURN update after Audi discussion

The chance of the Schumacher name returning to Formula 1 has been clarified after a discussion regarding Audi's F1 project.

Of course, the most famous Schumacher of them all is Michael, a seven-time world champion and a true icon of the sport.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate

READ MORE: Mercedes confirm official Hamilton replacement after shock Monza crash

However, other Schumachers have also raced in the series. Michael's brother Ralf Schumacher, for example, competed in F1 between 1997 and 2007, winning six races.

Meanwhile, Michael's son Mick Schumacher also raced in F1 for two seasons with Haas in 2021 and 2022, and currently performs reserve driver duties for Mercedes.

Michael Schumacher won seven world drivers' titles in F1
Mick Schumacher is currently a reserve driver at Mercedes

Will the Schumacher name return to F1?

There have been rumours of late that the young German could return to the sport next season, with Alpine suggested as a potential place for him to race.

However, the Enstone-based outfit recently confirmed that it will be Jack Doohan and not Schumacher who will drive alongside Pierre Gasly in 2025.

Now, Ralf Schumacher has also clarified his stance on a racing return after a recent winning comeback alongside his son, David.

When asked by Sky Germany in Zandvoort if he planned on continuing racing, Schumacher explained: "At the moment, nothing is planned. We’ll see, maybe I’ll do it again.

Ralf Schumacher has clarified his stance on returning to racing

"It was actually more fun than I expected. It was supposed to be a one-off, but maybe there’ll be more."

However, when it was, perhaps light-heartedly, put to Schumacher that Audi still needed a driver for their F1 project, the German confirmed: "What I won’t be doing is Formula 1."

WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Michael Schumacher Audi Schumacher
Red Bull 'expected' to suffer DISMAL championship defeat
GPFans Vote

Red Bull 'expected' to suffer DISMAL championship defeat

  • Today 13:57
F1 drivers' penalty points: Magnussen's Monza incident triggers a historic race ban
Italian Grand Prix

F1 drivers' penalty points: Magnussen's Monza incident triggers a historic race ban

  • Today 13:12

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Schumacher gives F1 RETURN update after Audi discussion

  • 25 minutes ago
Williams

F1 boss in Schumacher apology after 'FOOLISH' verdict

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Vote

Red Bull 'expected' to suffer DISMAL championship defeat

  • Today 13:57
Italian Grand Prix

F1 drivers' penalty points: Magnussen's Monza incident triggers a historic race ban

  • Today 13:12
Lando Norris

Norris reveals impact of ongoing battle with EXTREME nerves

  • Today 11:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x