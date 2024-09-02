Schumacher gives F1 RETURN update after Audi discussion

The chance of the Schumacher name returning to Formula 1 has been clarified after a discussion regarding Audi's F1 project.

Of course, the most famous Schumacher of them all is Michael, a seven-time world champion and a true icon of the sport.

However, other Schumachers have also raced in the series. Michael's brother Ralf Schumacher, for example, competed in F1 between 1997 and 2007, winning six races.

Meanwhile, Michael's son Mick Schumacher also raced in F1 for two seasons with Haas in 2021 and 2022, and currently performs reserve driver duties for Mercedes.

Michael Schumacher won seven world drivers' titles in F1

Mick Schumacher is currently a reserve driver at Mercedes

Will the Schumacher name return to F1?

There have been rumours of late that the young German could return to the sport next season, with Alpine suggested as a potential place for him to race.

However, the Enstone-based outfit recently confirmed that it will be Jack Doohan and not Schumacher who will drive alongside Pierre Gasly in 2025.

Now, Ralf Schumacher has also clarified his stance on a racing return after a recent winning comeback alongside his son, David.

When asked by Sky Germany in Zandvoort if he planned on continuing racing, Schumacher explained: "At the moment, nothing is planned. We’ll see, maybe I’ll do it again.

Ralf Schumacher has clarified his stance on returning to racing

"It was actually more fun than I expected. It was supposed to be a one-off, but maybe there’ll be more."

However, when it was, perhaps light-heartedly, put to Schumacher that Audi still needed a driver for their F1 project, the German confirmed: "What I won’t be doing is Formula 1."

