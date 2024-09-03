close global

Wolff hints at Verstappen decision in Mercedes 2026 line-up revelation

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff has clarified his current stance on trying to land Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

Mercedes were rocked earlier this year when Lewis Hamilton announced that he would be departing the team for Ferrari at the end of 2024 in a shock move.

Since then, the team have been on the lookout for a replacement, with Wolff making no secret of his desire to get the very best replacement in Verstappen.

However, at the Italian Grand Prix, Mercedes officially announced that it would be junior star and current Formula 2 driver Kimi Antonelli driving alongside George Russell in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton is heading to Ferrari in 2025
Kimi Antonelli has been confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's replacement

Max Verstappen Mercedes switch rumours

Naturally, given Wolff's very public pursuit of Verstappen, this led to questions from the media regarding his stance on a move for the Dutchman given his current driver line-up is now locked in.

Wolff's comments suggested he would certainly not backtrack on his decision for 2025. However, things for 2026 were left a little more open.

"So, what I appreciate also in dealing with them is just very straightforward, and I don't flirt outside," Wolff explained to Sky Sports in Monza.

Rumours have linked Max Verstappen to Mercedes throughout 2024

"I got nearly caught out by the Lewis situation, but I have not entertained any discussions with any drivers when giving it all from the team to make it a success.

"And this is why all of our focus in the team is on George and Kimi. There's no discussion, there are no second thoughts about what we're doing in 2026 because now it's about 2024 and 2025.

"And if flirting outside happens, then these guys will know it at the same time when we have those discussions."

