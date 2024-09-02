Red Bull 'expected' to suffer DISMAL championship defeat

Red Bull are expected to suffer heartache this season in their bid to secure two Formula 1 world titles, according to a recent poll conducted by GPFans which attracted thousands of votes.

Having collected both the constructors' and drivers' title - courtesy of Max Verstappen - in 2023, the Milton Keynes-based outfit were strong favourites to repeat the trick this time around.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull as F1 star takes aim at team-mate

READ MORE: FIA issue DOUBLE Ricciardo penalty as RB RETIRE car at Italian GP

However, despite making a strong start to the 2024 campaign, the form of both Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez has suffered a dramatic collapse of late, putting the team's chances of securing another double come December at serious risk.

Verstappen continues to lead the drivers' championship with eight races remaining, but his sixth-place finish at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday extended his winless run to seven.

The Dutchman has cut a frustrated figure in recent months, and the problems which plagued him prior to the summer break don't appear to have been addressed.

Fortunately for the three-time champion, his main title rival Lando Norris has so far failed to take full advantage, including in Monza, where he came home a disappointing third having started on pole.

Despite his struggles, Verstappen remains on course to add another championship to his collection, and it would be a huge surprise if he didn't pick up at least another couple of wins before the season reaches its conclusion.

Max Verstappen is involved in a fierce battle for the drivers' title with Lando Norris

The Dutchman has been left scratching his head after a run of poor results

Recent Red Bull dominance under threat

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate, meanwhile, is embroiled in a battle for his F1 future.

Perez's points haul of 40 from his last 10 grands prix have raised question marks over whether the Mexican can hold on to his seat - just months after being rewarded with a new contract.

The veteran racer has been a reliable backup to Verstappen since the pair teamed up in 2021, but his recent performances have caused significant alarm in the Red Bull garage.

Following events in northern Italy last weekend, McLaren have narrowed the gap to just eight points at the top of the constructors' championship, and have top spot firmly in their sights.

And it would seem they aren't the only ones who believe Red Bull's dominance is set to come to an end.

Thousands of F1 followers took part in a recent poll conducted by GPFans asking how their season would play out, and the results are in.

F1 RESULTS: Ferrari spark WILD Monza celebrations as Verstappen title gap cut

Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri are racking up the points for McLaren

An incredible 64 per cent of our audience believe that while Verstappen will cling on to his drivers' crown for another year, his team are set to relinquish theirs.

Verstappen has been backed to do his part at least, as just three per cent believe he will lose out on the drivers' championship and his team will triumph in the constructors'.

Just 21 per cent retain faith that a double world championship is still on the cards, while 12 per cent expressed their belief that Red Bull will finish the year empty handed.

While uncertainty remains over who will soon be celebrating, there will be plenty of twists and turns for fans to look forward to in the meantime.

READ MORE: F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after Monza penalty

Related