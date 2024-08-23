McLaren star delivers damning WORLD CHAMPION admission

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has delivered a damning verdict on his championship credentials following a mixed 2024 season.

Norris is currently Max Verstappen's closest drivers' championship rival, sitting just 78 points behind the three-time champion.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen reveals thoughts of QUITTING as Red Bull face major loss

READ MORE: Hamilton SLAMMED over 'sensitive' F1 failing

The Brit has fought hard with Verstappen at many race weekends throughout 2024, but has ultimately only come away with one victory, his maiden career win at the Miami Grand Prix.

Following F1's summer break, Norris is hoping to maximise results in the latter part of the season to bolster McLaren's chances of winning the constructors' championship, and potentially close the gap to Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

McLaren have enjoyed a fantastic season in F1

Lando Norris has forged a rivalry with Max Verstappen in 2024

READ MORE: Verstappen Mercedes decision made as Hamilton replacement lined up

Norris' championship ambitions

Norris has recently admitted that a mixture of mistakes and naivety from his team has led to a number of missed opportunities to claim race victories in 2024, while CEO Zak Brown warned McLaren not to make the same mistakes twice.

Both Norris and his team-mate Oscar Piastri have one win apiece, while championship leader Verstappen has already claimed seven so far in 2024.

Speaking ahead of the Dutch GP weekend, Norris has given a very honest verdict of his own performances throughout 2024, suggesting he has not been at the level required to challenge Verstappen.

“After the first half of the season, I’ve not performed at the level of a world champion, simple as that,” he admitted to GPFans and select other media.

“I’ve not performed at the level needed. At certain times I have and many races I have done but also little things have just let me down along the way and those are things I cannot afford to have let me down.

“But I know that, I’m not happy with it like I showed in the past and I’ve shown over the last few races, I’m not happy when I’ve not been at the level I need to be at but that’s just because I’m passionate and I want to win.”

READ MORE: Dutch GP faces 'legal proceedings' ahead of HUGE disappointment

Related