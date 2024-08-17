McLaren F1 boss delivers team WARNING amid Norris missed opportunities

McLaren racing CEO Zak Brown has warned his team not to make the 'same mistakes twice' as they look to become world champions in the second half of the season.

The 2024 Formula 1 season has exploded into life in recent races, with McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari now all genuine contenders for race victories alongside world champions Red Bull.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey announces Red Bull extension as star HITS BACK at ‘removal’ claims

READ MORE: Hamilton delivers defiant verdict on BEATING his Mercedes replacement

Ferrari and McLaren have both managed two victories each, and are in with a chance of contending for the constructors' championship in the second half of the season, particularly with Sergio Perez's poor performances at Red Bull hindering the current leaders.

For McLaren, a championship victory would be their first constructors' triumph since 1998, but there may be some disappointment that star driver Lando Norris is not in with a realistic chance of winning the drivers' championship.

READ MORE: Controversial Ex-Red Bull star to make racing RETURN

Lando Norris won his first ever race in Miami

Zak Brown has urged his team to learn from their mistakes

READ MORE: Horner and Wolff CALLED OUT by rival F1 team boss

Norris' championship pedigree

Norris' form in 2024 has been phenomenal, regularly challenging Max Verstappen for race wins since the early stages of the season.

However, the Brit has only managed to claim one victory, and sits 78 points behind Verstappen following a number of team and driver errors in the last five races.

Norris' win in Miami was the first of his career, and the 24-year-old boasts an unenviable record of 12 second-place finishes with just the singular win so far.

At the British Grand Prix, a slow pit stop cost McLaren the win as Lewis Hamilton claimed his 104th race victory, while Norris' error-strewn Belgian GP saw him finish behind Verstappen, despite the Dutchman starting the race in 11th.

Now, Brown has warned his team to learn from their mistakes, speaking in an interview with Motorsport.com.

"What I always tell the team is mistakes are okay, just learn from them and don't make the same one twice. That makes you smarter the next time around," the American said.

"So I'm quite relaxed with the learnings that we've gone through this year."

READ MORE: FIA impose BAN on F1 teams ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Related