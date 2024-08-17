Controversial Ex-Red Bull star to make racing RETURN

A controversial racer, who was formerly part of Red Bull's young driver programme, is set to be given another chance in the sport.

Red Bull have a long history of promoting talented stars into Formula 1 careers, with Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and many more making a name for themselves having been a part of the Milton Keynes outfit's young driver programme.

One driver who did not manage to make it into F1 having been dropped from that very same programme, was Juri Vips.

Vips was removed from Red Bull's roster having used a racial slur while participating in a gaming livestream with Red Bull starlet Liam Lawson.

The Estonian driver was quickly replaced as reserve driver for the team by Lawson midway through the 2022 season, and has since attempted to reignite his career in IndyCar despite his inappropriate language.

Red Bull's young driver programme has produced some of the motorsport's best talent

A former Red Bull youngster is set to race in IndyCar

Vips makes IndyCar return

Having been given a chance for the final two IndyCar Series races last season with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, Vips was expected to be given a full-time seat with them for 2024.

However, RLL decided to give the seat to former F1 star Pietro Fittipaldi, who is also the grandson of two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi.

Now, Vips has been confirmed to be driving a fourth RLL entry at Portland. He will drive the number 75 car as he hopes to impress bosses and find a way back into full-time racing.

"I’m very grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity," Vips said in an official statement.

"I have been working closely with the team on the simulator program and it has been a year since I have been in the car."

