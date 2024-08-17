Controversial Ex-Red Bull star to make racing RETURN
Controversial Ex-Red Bull star to make racing RETURN
A controversial racer, who was formerly part of Red Bull's young driver programme, is set to be given another chance in the sport.
Red Bull have a long history of promoting talented stars into Formula 1 careers, with Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and many more making a name for themselves having been a part of the Milton Keynes outfit's young driver programme.
F1 HEADLINES: Newey announces Red Bull extension as Verstappen emphasises loyalty
READ MORE: Hamilton delivers defiant verdict on BEATING his Mercedes replacement
One driver who did not manage to make it into F1 having been dropped from that very same programme, was Juri Vips.
Vips was removed from Red Bull's roster having used a racial slur while participating in a gaming livestream with Red Bull starlet Liam Lawson.
The Estonian driver was quickly replaced as reserve driver for the team by Lawson midway through the 2022 season, and has since attempted to reignite his career in IndyCar despite his inappropriate language.
READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 rival given major backing for Red Bull seat amid Marko claim
Vips makes IndyCar return
Having been given a chance for the final two IndyCar Series races last season with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, Vips was expected to be given a full-time seat with them for 2024.
However, RLL decided to give the seat to former F1 star Pietro Fittipaldi, who is also the grandson of two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi.
Now, Vips has been confirmed to be driving a fourth RLL entry at Portland. He will drive the number 75 car as he hopes to impress bosses and find a way back into full-time racing.
"I’m very grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity," Vips said in an official statement.
"I have been working closely with the team on the simulator program and it has been a year since I have been in the car."
READ MORE: Red Bull star SLAMS 'removal' order claim amid Verstappen fears
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Controversial Ex-Red Bull star to make racing RETURN
- 34 minutes ago
F1 star BOMBARDED by hilarious puns as Cristiano Ronaldo comparison emerges
- 1 hour ago
Schumacher back in the frame at Mercedes
- 2 hours ago
McLaren chief outlines historic F1 RETURN with outlandish claim
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull star SLAMS 'removal' order claim amid Verstappen fears
- Today 09:57
Hamilton delivers defiant verdict on BEATING his Mercedes replacement
- Today 08:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep