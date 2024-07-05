Norris gives TELLING response over Verstappen F1 crash

McLaren star Lando Norris has played down the incident between himself and Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The pair collided on lap 64 in Spielberg, ultimately handing the race victory to Mercedes' George Russell, with Verstappen finishing down in fifth and Norris left out of the race.

Verstappen's driving style has been criticised in the week since the incident, with pundits and fellow racers alike calling for harsher punishment for the three-time world champion.

The Dutchman was handed a 10-second time penalty, while Norris said in the aftermath of the race he would lose respect for his good friend Verstappen if he didn't accept responsibility.

