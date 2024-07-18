Red Bull's driver lineup looks unsteady for the rest of the 2024 season, let alone for 2025 and beyond, and with internal issues persisting, could the team find themselves without their three-time champion sooner than they hoped?

Verstappen's contract states he would drive for the Milton Keynes-based outfit until 2028, but it has been revealed he has an exit clause which could allow him to leave whenever he wishes.

Now, one of Formula 1's most outspoken champions has stated who he believes would be able to take the heat of replacing Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Former driver Jacques Villeneuve is often a hot topic for his verdicts on the current grid, most recently for questioning Daniel Ricciardo's sporting career when working as a pundit for Sky Sports F1.

Jacques Villeneuve won the 1997 world championship with Williams

With tensions rising, could Red Bull need a replacement for Max Verstappen soon?

Who could replace Verstappen at Red Bull?

There have been rumours in the paddock that Verstappen could be tempted with a move to Mercedes, as team principal Toto Wolff has made no attempt to hide his desire for the reigning champion to join the Silver Arrows.

One star who has also been tipped with a move to Mercedes is Carlos Sainz, who is yet to confirm a seat for next season.

Verstappen and Sainz appear to be the two dominoes most teams are waiting to fall before securing their lineup in what has been a hectic silly season.

Although Red Bull seem to be focused on replacing Sergio Perez for the meantime, they may wish they'd snapped up Sainz should Verstappen choose to activate an early exit from his contract.

Could Carlos Sainz return to the Red Bull family?

Villeneuve certainly believes the Spaniard would be capable of the role should the opportunity arise, backing the 29-year-old for the move.

Speaking on behalf of Instant Casino, the Canadian said: "Carlos Sainz has never been a lead driver in a team. He doesn't know what it takes to be at that level. Sainz has always had to prove he is as good as the number one and has had to work differently. It would be a completely different role for him.

Despite performing above and beyond expectations during his stint at Ferrari, the Scuderia announced earlier this year he would be replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from 2025 onwards.

Villeneuve continued: "Sainz does have the talent and work ethic to succeed in that role as a lead driver, he seems to survive in high-pressure situations and I think he would be able to handle being the main driver at Red Bull if Verstappen were to leave. I don't think a lead position would change his work ethic."

