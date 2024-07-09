F1 champion FUMES at fan anger following Silverstone GP

A former Formula 1 world champion has hit back at angry fans following last weekend's British Grand Prix.

On what was a historic afternoon at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton rolled back the years with a flawless performance to clinch his first win in the sport since December 2021.

The 39-year-old showed his class to keep Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at bay in testing conditions, securing a record-breaking ninth win at the famous track.

With Hamilton set to join Ferrari next season, the result was a poignant moment for the seven-time world champion, who paid an emotional tribute to his Mercedes team after the chequered flag.

Hamilton's display demonstrated why he is widely considered to be one of the greatest drivers of all time alongside the likes of Michael Schumacher and the late Ayrton Senna.

Damon Hill was involved in a heated exchange with a fan on social media

Hill issues blunt response to critic

1996 world champion Damon Hill believes the Mercedes star is a worthy holder of that title, and expressed his delight on social media after witnessing Hamilton's return to the top of the podium.

Responding to an image of Hamilton embracing his father on X, Hill said: "I feel so privileged to have seen this story from very early days. Today was the culmination of a lot of blood, sweat and tears.

"Amazing. So happy. What a great thing to see the return of the GOAT. Well done Dad."

His praise of the former McLaren driver wasn't well received by everyone however, with one fan accusing him of 'British bias', highlighting that Hamilton is currently down 10-2 to team-mate George Russell in qualifying sessions in 2024.

Hill was quick to respond, telling the disgruntled F1 fan to 'shut up' as he jumped to the defence of his compatriot.

Oh shut up! — Damon Hill (@HillF1) July 7, 2024

