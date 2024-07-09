F1 champion FUMES at fan anger following Silverstone GP
F1 champion FUMES at fan anger following Silverstone GP
A former Formula 1 world champion has hit back at angry fans following last weekend's British Grand Prix.
On what was a historic afternoon at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton rolled back the years with a flawless performance to clinch his first win in the sport since December 2021.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton declared GOAT by F1 rival as Verstappen revelation emerges at Silverstone
READ MORE: Hamilton reveals F1 RETIREMENT thoughts after stunning Silverstone win
The 39-year-old showed his class to keep Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at bay in testing conditions, securing a record-breaking ninth win at the famous track.
With Hamilton set to join Ferrari next season, the result was a poignant moment for the seven-time world champion, who paid an emotional tribute to his Mercedes team after the chequered flag.
Hamilton's display demonstrated why he is widely considered to be one of the greatest drivers of all time alongside the likes of Michael Schumacher and the late Ayrton Senna.
Hill issues blunt response to critic
1996 world champion Damon Hill believes the Mercedes star is a worthy holder of that title, and expressed his delight on social media after witnessing Hamilton's return to the top of the podium.
Responding to an image of Hamilton embracing his father on X, Hill said: "I feel so privileged to have seen this story from very early days. Today was the culmination of a lot of blood, sweat and tears.
"Amazing. So happy. What a great thing to see the return of the GOAT. Well done Dad."
His praise of the former McLaren driver wasn't well received by everyone however, with one fan accusing him of 'British bias', highlighting that Hamilton is currently down 10-2 to team-mate George Russell in qualifying sessions in 2024.
Hill was quick to respond, telling the disgruntled F1 fan to 'shut up' as he jumped to the defence of his compatriot.
Oh shut up!— Damon Hill (@HillF1) July 7, 2024
READ MORE: Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 champion FUMES at fan anger following Silverstone GP
- 4 minutes ago
Hamilton who? ANOTHER British record-breaker makes history at Silverstone
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion tips star to REPLACE Hamilton in shock move
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton admits RETIREMENT thoughts as Brit declared GOAT by rival F1 champion
- 2 hours ago
Former Ferrari boss linked with STUNNING F1 return
- 3 hours ago
Shocking details revealed in £12 million Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot
- Today 09:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep