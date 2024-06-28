F1 Practice Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out all the details for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix practice session, including start times and how to watch.
The F1 circus rolls into Spielberg this weekend for the Austrian GP, with the Red Bull Ring circuit poised to host the third Sprint race of the 2024 season following China and Miami.
This format, which was tweaked this year, throws a curveball at teams and drivers, condensing practice sessions into just one sixty-minute window before they hurtle into Sprint qualifying later in the afternoon.
Adding another layer of intrigue is the potential for variable weather conditions. Spielberg's forecast hints at the possibility of rain showers, which could lead to thrilling battles throughout the weekend.
Now, let's take a look at the practice time and how you can catch all the action from Spielberg.
Austrian Grand Prix Free Practice - Friday, June 28, 2024
The only free practice session at the Austrian GP kicks off today, Friday, June 28, at 12:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CEST): 12:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 11:30am Friday
United States (EDT): 6:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 5:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 3:30am Friday
Australia (AEST): 8:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 6:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 8pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 4:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 7:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 12:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 1:30pm Friday
China (CST): 6:30pm Friday
India (IST): 4pm Friday
Brazil: 7:30am Friday
Singapore: 6:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia: 1:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 2:30pm Friday
Turkey: 1:30pm Friday
How to watch Austrian Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

