F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Find out all the details for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint qualifying including start times and how to watch.
F1 heads to Austria this weekend for the 11th round of the season and the second race of the European triple-header. The Red Bull Ring circuit will also be the site of the third Sprint race of the year following China and Miami, both of which were won by championship leader Max Verstappen.
But before Saturday's Sprint, teams have a crucial qualifying session to tackle just hours after today's sole practice run, which will determine the starting grid for the 100-kilometre race.
This condensed schedule comes after F1 opted to tweak the format for this year and shift Sprint qualifying to Friday afternoon, replacing a traditional second practice session.
The qualifying format itself remains familiar, featuring the three knockout stages (Q1, Q2, and Q3), albeit with shorter durations compared to a standard Saturday qualifying.
Sprint Qualifying whittles down the field over 30 minutes, with Q1 lasting 12 minutes, Q2 10 minutes, and Q3 a brisk 8 minutes.
Now, let's take a look at the Sprint qualifying times and how you can catch all the action from Spielberg.
F1 HEADLINES: F1 News Today: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as MULTIPLE teams confirm 2025 driver signings
READ MORE: F1 sprint races: How do they work and what are the changes for 2024?
Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, June 28, 2024
The Sprint qualifying session at the Austrian GP kicks off today, Friday, June 28, at 4:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CEST): 4:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 3:30am Friday
United States (EDT): 10:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 9:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 7:30am Friday
Australia (AEST): 12:30am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 10:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 12am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 8:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 11:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 4:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 5:30pm Friday
China (CST): 10:30pm Friday
India (IST): 8pm Friday
Brazil: 11:30am Friday
Singapore: 10:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia: 5:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 6:30pm Friday
Turkey: 5:30pm Friday
READ MORE: F1 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Spielberg
How to watch Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 on TV: The definitive guide to how to watch the 2024 season live
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen suffers Austrian GP DISASTER to bring out red flags
- 2 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Horner admits Red Bull penalty blow as Hamilton speculates Austria concerns
- 45 minutes ago
F1 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Spielberg
- 51 minutes ago
Hamilton and Norris criticised after double British podium
- 1 hour ago
F1 team poach key Hamilton championship ally
- 2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug