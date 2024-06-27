Alonso takes ANOTHER swipe at former team amid F1 2024 struggles
Fernando Alonso has taken another swipe at his former team Ferrari after his home Grand Prix in Barcelona.
The 42-year-old is in his 21st season in F1 and is set for two more years in the sport after agreeing a new deal with Aston Martin that will keep him at the team until 2026 – the year the exciting new regulations come into effect.
However, so far in 2024, the Silverstone-based team have been unable to replicate the pace and success they saw last season as they have fallen behind the top four teams.
After the first 10 rounds of the season, Alonso has scored 41 points and no podiums, compared to the eight he scored in 2023 on his way to fourth place in the championship – his highest finish since 2013 with Ferrari.
Alonso dig outs Ferrari again
After a disappointing home race in Spain where Alonso once again finished outside of the points, the Aston Martin man took the chance to take a thinly veiled dig at his former team when assessing his own team's struggles in 2024.
“We do everything we can, we are not happy to be out of the points here,” he said. “But we are going to be pragmatic, to learn lessons for the future,"
“The only one who is happy here is Verstappen. Norris improves a lot but has not won the race, the Mercedes take a step forward but are light years away from Red Bull and from fighting for the championship.
“Ferrari is a superteam but it is not even on the podium. Let's put everything in context."
This is not the first time that Alonso has taken aim at his former team, as only in Canada, the Spaniard was impeded by Charles Leclerc in Friday practice, to which he exclaimed over his team radio: ‘this is typical Ferrari.’
Ferrari currently sit third in the constructors' standings, meanwhile, Aston Martin are currently fifth.
