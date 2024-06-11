F1 champion SLAMS Ferrari in thinly-veiled swipe

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso took aim at his former team Ferrari at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The 42-year-old veteran is now in his 21st season in the sport, though in 2024 Aston Martin have been unable to match their stellar 2023 pace.

Last season, Alonso took eight podiums on his way to fourth place in the drivers' standings, his highest placement in F1 since 2013 with the Scuderia.

Alonso drove for the Maranello-based team for five seasons from 2010-2014, finishing second in the championship three times, including coming agonisingly close to the title in 2010 and 2012.

What did Alonso say about Ferrari?

Alonso is known for his team radios, including several famous lines during his second stint at McLaren, where he complained of a 'GP2 engine' being 'much slower than before'.

The Spaniard took to the airwaves again in Friday practice for the Canadian Grand Prix, this time to complain about the way Charles Leclerc was driving, and in the process, taking a jab at his former team.

"Leclerc is the slowest of all in the last corner. No mirrors," Alonso bemoaned as he had to bail out of a lap when obstructed by the Monegasque at the final chicane.

"This is typical of Ferrari."

Despite his swipe at his former team, it was a relatively strong weekend for Alonso and his current team in Canada.

The Spaniard finished sixth on track, with Aston Martin teammate coming home in seventh to collect some good points.

